BRIEF-Shenzhen Metro seeks 17.5 bln yuan loans for China Vanke's stake
* Says Shenzhen Metro to seek 17.5 billion yuan ($2.57 billion) loans to fund the latest acquisition of China Vanke's stake
Feb 02 Indiana Finance Authority Environmental Refunding Revenue Bonds
* Moody's upgrades letter of credit backed ratings of Indiana Finance Authority Environmental Refunding Revenue Bonds (Duke Energy Indiana Inc., Project), series 2009 A-3, A-4, and A-5
* Says Shenzhen Metro to seek 17.5 billion yuan ($2.57 billion) loans to fund the latest acquisition of China Vanke's stake
June 12 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd