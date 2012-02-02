February 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.

Borrower Sveaskog AB

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 350 million Swedish crown

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 165 bp

Issue price Par

Yield 3-month Stibor + 165 bp

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 650 million Swedish crown

Coupon 3.625 pct

Issue price 99.944

Reoffer price 99.944

Yield 3.6375 pct

* * * *

Common terms

Maturity Date February 9, 2017

Payment Date February 9, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank & Swedbank Markets

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN

programme

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.