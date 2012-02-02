BRIEF-Shenzhen Metro seeks 17.5 bln yuan loans for China Vanke's stake
* Says Shenzhen Metro to seek 17.5 billion yuan ($2.57 billion) loans to fund the latest acquisition of China Vanke's stake
Feb 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date March 04, 2016
Coupon 4.0 pct
Issue price 106.94
Payment Date February 09, 2012
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan & RBC Capital Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.625 pct
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 1.75 billion
Norwegian crown when fungible
ISIN XS0598441995
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Data supplied by International Insider.
June 12 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd