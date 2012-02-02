Aldi fires $3.4 bln shot in U.S. supermarket wars
CHICAGO, June 11 German grocery chain Aldi Inc said on Sunday it would invest $3.4 billion to expand its U.S. store base to 2,500 by 2022, raising the stakes for rivals caught in a price war.
Feb 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Metro AG
Issue Amount 225 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date May 02, 2016
Coupon 1.875 pct
Issue price 100.427
Reoffer price 100.427
Spread 160 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 02, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Scotland & Deutsche Bank
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law German
ISIN CH0149058163
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
CHICAGO, June 11 German grocery chain Aldi Inc said on Sunday it would invest $3.4 billion to expand its U.S. store base to 2,500 by 2022, raising the stakes for rivals caught in a price war.
LOS ANGELES, June 11 Katy Perry is ready to bury the hatchet on her long-running feud with pop rival Taylor Swift, calling her a "fantastic songwriter" and saying she thinks both can be examples of strong women in the music industry.