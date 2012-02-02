Feb 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 100 million sterling

Maturity Date June 7, 2029

Coupon 4.5 pct

Reoffer price 110.837

Spread 95 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the UKT

Payment Date February 14, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 975 million

sterling when fungible

ISIN XS0415532273

