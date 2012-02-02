BRIEF-Shenzhen Metro seeks 17.5 bln yuan loans for China Vanke's stake
* Says Shenzhen Metro to seek 17.5 billion yuan ($2.57 billion) loans to fund the latest acquisition of China Vanke's stake
Feb 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date July 27, 2016
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 6 bp
Issue price 98.324
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 45 bp
Payment Date February 9, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Banca Akros, BofA Merrill Lynch & Landesbank Berlin
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Luxembourg
Notes The issue size will be total 2.05 billion euro
When fungible
ISIN XS0618580590
Data supplied by International Insider.
