Feb 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date July 27, 2016

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 6 bp

Issue price 98.324

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 45 bp

Payment Date February 9, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Banca Akros, BofA Merrill Lynch & Landesbank Berlin

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Luxembourg

Notes The issue size will be total 2.05 billion euro

When fungible

ISIN XS0618580590

Data supplied by International Insider.