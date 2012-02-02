Feb 2 Shares of AVG Technologies NV , the maker of free PC and mobile anti-virus software, fell 18 percent on their market debut as investors grew wary of high-valuations for newly listed technology companies.

Over the last several months, a slew of high-profile names have raised capital from American investors at high valuations, only to fare poorly later on, stoking fears of a second dotcom crash.

The market value of high-profile technology start-ups like Zynga Inc, Groupon Inc and LinkedIn have all taken a knock in recent weeks, despite having soared on debuts.

On their first day on the market, AVG shares were trading at $13.36, valuing the company at $726.5 million. They had been sold to investors for $16 apiece -- at the bottom of its expected range -- raising $128 million in the initial public offering.

"I think in order to maintain the (high) valuation multiples the companies have to show good sequential quarterly growth. If they stumble then the valuations will come way down. They're on a high wire," IPO Desktop analyst Francis Gaskins said.

At Wednesday's offering price, AVG's Price-to-Earnings ratio would equate to about 15.1 -- making an investment in AVG much more expensive than one in the larger rival Symantec Corp that trades at a 10.9 multiple.

The Netherlands-based AVG, which sold half of the 8 million shares in the IPO, expects to use the proceeds for acquisitions, investment in new technology and general corporate purposes, it said in its latest filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The selling stockholders Intel Capital, Grisoft Holdings, and PEF V Information Technology II will together own 58 percent of the Dutch company after the IPO. Private equity firm TA Associates will own about 28 percent.