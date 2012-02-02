February 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an floatin rate covered bond priced on Thursday

Borrower ANZ National (International) Ltd.

London Branch

Guarantor ANZ National Bank Ltd, Wellington

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date February 27, 2015

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 80 bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 80 bp

Payment Date February 27, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Governing Law English

Cross Default Yes

Notes Launched under issuer EMTN

Programme

