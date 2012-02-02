BRIEF-Shenzhen Metro seeks 17.5 bln yuan loans for China Vanke's stake
* Says Shenzhen Metro to seek 17.5 billion yuan ($2.57 billion) loans to fund the latest acquisition of China Vanke's stake
February 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an floatin rate covered bond priced on Thursday
Borrower ANZ National (International) Ltd.
London Branch
Guarantor ANZ National Bank Ltd, Wellington
Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date February 27, 2015
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 80 bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 80 bp
Payment Date February 27, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Governing Law English
Cross Default Yes
Notes Launched under issuer EMTN
Programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Says Shenzhen Metro to seek 17.5 billion yuan ($2.57 billion) loans to fund the latest acquisition of China Vanke's stake
June 12 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd