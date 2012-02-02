February 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Alantia SpA

Guarantor Autostrade Per L'Italia SpA

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date February 8, 2018

Coupon 4.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.011

Yield 4.669 pct

Spread 275 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 339.1

bp over the 3.75 pct January 2019

DBR

Payment Date Februaru 9, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, GSI, JPMorgan,

Mediobanca, RBS, Santander GBM &

Unicredit

Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (S&P),

A- (Fitch)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN

Programme

ISIN XS0744125302

Data supplied by International Insider.