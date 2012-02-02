Feb 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank (NWB Bank)

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date February 09, 2017

Coupon 2.125 pct

Issue price 99.797

Reoffer price 99.797

Spread 120 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 145.1bp

over the 0.875 pct January 2017 UST

Payment Date February 09, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.125 pct

Denoms (K) 200-1

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.