BRIEF-Shenzhen Metro seeks 17.5 bln yuan loans for China Vanke's stake
* Says Shenzhen Metro to seek 17.5 billion yuan ($2.57 billion) loans to fund the latest acquisition of China Vanke's stake
Feb 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank (NWB Bank)
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date February 09, 2017
Coupon 2.125 pct
Issue price 99.797
Reoffer price 99.797
Spread 120 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 145.1bp
over the 0.875 pct January 2017 UST
Payment Date February 09, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.125 pct
Denoms (K) 200-1
