SYDNEY Feb 3 Activity in Australia's service sector expanded at the fastest pace in five months in January with promising improvements in new orders and employment, an industry survey showed on Friday.

The Australian Industry Group (AiG) and Commonwealth Bank of Australia's overall performance of services index (PSI) rose 2.9 points to 51.9 in January, taking it above the 50-level that separates growth from contraction.

Firms reported a revival of growth in the hospitality, finance & insurance, personal & recreational services sub-sectors. Even the long-suffering retail sector picked up in the month, perhaps thanks to cuts in official interest rates in November and December.

"The rate cuts have probably had some positive spinoff for segments of the services struggling against the substantial negative headwinds of the robust Australian dollar, diffident and frugal consumers, and weak business confidence," said CBA senior economist John Peters.

He saw a good chance the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) would cut rates by another quarter point to 4.0 percent at its February policy meeting next week.

"That would help further 'fireproof' the local economy from any potential negative fallout from Euroland's chronic fiscal and debt woes," he added.

Friday's survey showed its measure of new orders rose 3.7 points to 54.1, suggesting the pick up in activity could have legs. The index of employment also increased by 3.1 points to 51.2, an encouraging sign for hiring as the service sector is the nation's largest employer.

There was a positive sign for inflation in the survey as a majority of firms in six of the nine sub-sectors covered reported deeper discounting compared to a year ago.

As a result the index of average selling prices dropped 2.0 points to 46.9, while that for wages fell 2.6 points to 57.8.

The overall index has also tended to underestimate the resilience of service activity across the economy. It was subdued for much of the third quarter yet official figures on gross domestic product show actual household spending on services was surprisingly strong. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Ed Davies)