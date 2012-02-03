(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own)

By Fiona Maharg Bravo

MADRID, Feb 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Spain’s latest bank reform deserves two cheers. The country has finally owned up to the fallout from its housing bust by requiring lenders to set aside an extra 50 billion euros to cope with possible losses on their 323 billion euros of exposure to property developers. While this will help, the deteriorating economy means more provisions will be needed. The bigger listed banks can cope, but the state will still be on the hook for part of the cleanup.

The extra buffer will double the overall coverage of dud real estate loans to 55 percent, according to Cheuvreux estimates, which is a decent cushion. But that figure is based on balance sheet figures from June 2011. While the government has also asked for banks to set aside around 10 billion euros against property loans that are currently still good, Spain’s economic slide means problem loans are continuing to pile up -- and not just in real estate.

Spain’s listed banks, which account for 65 percent of the system, will have to find an additional 18 billion euros in provisions and capital, according to Barclays Capital estimates. Big groups like Santander (SAN.MC) and BBVA (BBVA.MC) can handle the burden, though they may have to defer the cleanup until after June deadline set by European regulators for boosting capital ratios. Bankia (BKIA.MC), which some analysts estimate faces potential extra provisions of between 5 and 7 billion euros, also says it can raise the funds on its own, but this looks more doubtful.

The government is also attempting to spur consolidation by giving merging banks an extra year to make the provisions. This will help domestic lenders such as Banco Popular (POP.MC) and Banco Sabadell, which are already in the process of combining with other banks, and will provide an incentive for strong players to acquire the weaker ones. That would reduce the cost of taxpayer bailouts. However, as merging banks will also have the option of receiving fresh capital from Spain’s bailout fund, the government will still have to chip in.

In the short term, the new rules won’t encourage over-indebted households and companies to borrow more. And international investors are unlikely to return until Spain can show its sovereign debt is under control and implements other economic reforms. But ultimately, Spain’s financial system should emerge stronger from the overdue cleanup.

CONTEXT NEWS

-- The Spanish economy minister, Luis de Guindos, said the country’s financial system would have to set aside another 35 billion euros against possible losses on bad loans, and boost capital by 15 billion euros.

-- The minister said the clean-up must take place by the end of the year and won’t lead to an increase in the national deficit.

-- Spanish banks own 323 billion euros in real estate loans and foreclosed assets, of which 175 billion euros is classified as non-performing, substandard or foreclosed.

-- The new rules will require banks to provision 25 billion euros more against troubled real estate assets. In addition, they must put aside new capital equal to 20 percent of the book value of undeveloped land and 15 percent of the book value of unfinished developments. That will amount to around 15 billion euros for all banks.

-- Finally, the government will require banks to set aside another 10 billion euros in provisions against 148 billion euros of real estate assets that are currently performing.

-- Banks will have until the end of the year to meet the new rules. However, those banks that pursue mergers will have two years. This applies to banks that have announced mergers after September 2011, which includes Banco Popular and Pastor, among others. Merger plans must be presented by May 30.

-- The reform will raise potential losses covered by provisions to 80 percent in the case of land, from a current level of 31 percent. For real estate developments, the coverage ratio will increase to 65 percent, from 27 percent. For completed developments, the ratio will rise to 35 percent, from 25 percent.

-- Banks that are unable to meet the new requirements can borrow from the country’s Fund for Orderly Bank Restructuring. The FROB will lend contingent convertible shares at an estimated interest rate of 8 percent, according to press reports. The FROB’s equity will be increased from 9 billion euros to 15 billion euros, taking its total capacity to 105 billion euros.

(Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and David Evans)

