MUMBAI Feb 3 Indian sugar futures edged higher on Friday after the government asked mills to sell less non-levy sugar for February.

* The key March sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange rose 0.79 percent to 2,941 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Sugar is looking bullish and resistance is seen at 2,929 then 3,010," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* The world's biggest sugar consumer will let millers sell 1.4 million tonnes in the open market in February, 100,000 tonnes less than in January, government and industry sources said.

* The government's decision to set up a committee to study deregulation of the sector, and a rise in prices on overseas markets, supported sugar futures, analysts said.

* India has set up a committee to study deregulation of the sector and come up with recommendations as quickly as possible, a statement on the prime minister's website said on Friday.

* Raw sugar rose slightly as investors awaited U.S. jobs data, while remaining cautiously optimistic after encouraging euro zone economic data. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Ted Kerr)