MUMBAI Feb 3 Indian sugar futures edged
higher on Friday after the government asked mills to sell less
non-levy sugar for February.
* The key March sugar contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange rose 0.79 percent to 2,941
rupees per 100 kg.
* "Sugar is looking bullish and resistance is seen at 2,929
then 3,010," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth
Management.
* The world's biggest sugar consumer will let millers sell
1.4 million tonnes in the open market in February, 100,000
tonnes less than in January, government and industry sources
said.
* The government's decision to set up a committee to study
deregulation of the sector, and a rise in prices on overseas
markets, supported sugar futures, analysts said.
* India has set up a committee to study deregulation of the
sector and come up with recommendations as quickly as possible,
a statement on the prime minister's website said on Friday.
* Raw sugar rose slightly as investors awaited U.S. jobs
data, while remaining cautiously optimistic after encouraging
euro zone economic data.
