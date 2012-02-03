Feb 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date March 15, 2019

Coupon 2.5 pct

Reoffer price 100.07

Reoffer Yield 2.489 pct

Spread 57 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 123.2bp

over the 3.75 pct January 04, 2019 DBR

Payment Date February 10, 2019

Lead Manager(s) Nomura, RBC CM & RBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.15 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Luxembourg

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 1.5 billion

Euro when fungible

ISIN XS0669743246

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)