Feb 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date March 15, 2019
Coupon 2.5 pct
Reoffer price 100.07
Reoffer Yield 2.489 pct
Spread 57 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 123.2bp
over the 3.75 pct January 04, 2019 DBR
Payment Date February 10, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Nomura, RBC CM & RBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.15 pct
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Luxembourg
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 1.5 billion
Euro when fungible
ISIN XS0669743246
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)