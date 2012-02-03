February 3 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Coventry Building Society

Guarantor Coventry Building Society Covered

Bonds

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date February 10, 2015

Coupon 3-month Libor + 160 bp

Issue price 99.857

Reoffer price 99.857

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 160 bp

Payment Date February 10, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, HSBC &

Lloyds

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0744752568

