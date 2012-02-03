February 3 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Friday.
Borrower Coventry Building Society
Guarantor Coventry Building Society Covered
Bonds
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date February 10, 2015
Coupon 3-month Libor + 160 bp
Issue price 99.857
Reoffer price 99.857
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 160 bp
Payment Date February 10, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, HSBC &
Lloyds
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0744752568
