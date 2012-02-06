MELBOURNE Feb 6 BHP Billiton
declined to comment on Monday on reports it has
reached a deal to develop an iron ore mine in Gabon, which could
add more than 1 billion tonnes to the world's third biggest iron
ore miner's resources.
A member of the official Gabonese delegation in charge of
overseeing the Belinga project said on Friday the government had
reached an agreement with BHP Billiton to exploit the mine after
it was taken away from China National Machinery and Equipment
Import and Export Corp (CMEC).
When asked about the deal, BHP spokeswoman Kelly Quirke
declined to comment.
Any deal would give BHP access to potentially large
resources of iron ore in a region in Africa where China and
BHP's bigger iron ore rivals, Brazil's Vale and Rio
Tinto , are already active.
"This is early stage. There's an enormous amount of work to
be done to realise that investment," said James Bruce, a
portfolio manager at Perpetual, which owns BHP shares.
"As an option for BHP it's sensible, however, it doesn't at
this stage alter the investment logic for an investor in BHP."
CMEC beat Vale to win the Belinga concession in a 2007 deal,
but Gabon has now taken it back from the Chinese firm in a bid
to speed up the development of the project, which includes
building a port.
Iron ore was BHP's biggest earner last year, accounting for
42 percent of its underlying profit, with production of 134
million tonnes.
The company holds 19.3 billion in iron ore resources in
Australia's Pilbara and about 6 billion tonnes of lower quality
ore in Brazil.
BHP is already working in Gabon, aiming to develop a 300,000
tonnes-a-year manganese mine.