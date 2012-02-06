* Cuts to "neutral" from "outperform"

Feb 6 Canadian wireless operator Rogers Communications (RCIb.TO) will likely report lower-than-expected fourth-quarter margins as a result of the hefty subsidies it pays for Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) iPhone, Macquarie Equities Research said and downgraded the stock to "neutral" from "outperform."

"The market is beginning to question iPhone economics as sales cycles seem to be shortening while subsidies remain stubbornly higher than alternative Android smartphones," analyst Greg MacDonald wrote in a note to clients.

While carriers tend to not disclose the subsidy for specific devices, Verizon Wireless (VZ.N) (VOD.L) and AT&T Inc (T.N) made no secret of the fact that iPhone subsidies were the reason for their massive declines in wireless profit margins this quarter. [ID:nL4E8CQ57A] [ID:nL4E8CQ57A]

Rogers -- whose subscribers using smartphones account for 52 percent of all post-paid contracts [ID:nL3E7LQ1XX] -- faces less margin risk than AT&T but more than Telus Corp (T.TO) because of its higher iPhone subscriber base, analyst MacDonald said.

MacDonald is a four-star rated analyst for the accuracy of his earnings estimates on Rogers, and ranks fifth among 15 analysts covering the stock, according to Thomson Reuters' StarMine data.

"Going into a heavy smartphone subsidy quarter, as well as what will likely be conservative 2012 guidance, we believe prudence with our rating is warranted," MacDonald said.

Rogers Communications shares closed at C$38.63 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

