MUMBAI Feb 7 Guar seed futures are likely
to open down on Tuesday on concerns that a more than doubling in
prices since November could dent export demand.
* On Monday, the February guar seed contract closed
down 3.19 percent at 12,149 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting the
4 percent lower circuit at 12,048 rupees, earlier in the day.
* Guar seed prices are on a rising spree on strong export
demand for guar gum, mostly used as a controlling agent in crude
oil drilling, from the United States, traders say.
* Traders fear that consuming industries might find it
unprofitable to use guar gum and could switch to other
alternatives such as xanthan gum and plant cellulose, which are
widely available.
CHANA
Chana futures are likely to extend gains for the second
straight session, on expectations of lower harvest in the
current season.
* The chana February contract closed up 1.68 percent
at 3,326 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.
* India is the largest producer of chickpea, or chana,
followed by Pakistan, and contributes around 70 percent of the
world's total production. A winter-sown crop, it is the largest
produced pulse crop in the country, with a 40 percent share of
the total pulse production.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)