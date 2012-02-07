MUMBAI Feb 7 Guar seed futures are likely to open down on Tuesday on concerns that a more than doubling in prices since November could dent export demand.

* On Monday, the February guar seed contract closed down 3.19 percent at 12,149 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting the 4 percent lower circuit at 12,048 rupees, earlier in the day.

* Guar seed prices are on a rising spree on strong export demand for guar gum, mostly used as a controlling agent in crude oil drilling, from the United States, traders say.

* Traders fear that consuming industries might find it unprofitable to use guar gum and could switch to other alternatives such as xanthan gum and plant cellulose, which are widely available.

CHANA

Chana futures are likely to extend gains for the second straight session, on expectations of lower harvest in the current season.

* The chana February contract closed up 1.68 percent at 3,326 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* India is the largest producer of chickpea, or chana, followed by Pakistan, and contributes around 70 percent of the world's total production. A winter-sown crop, it is the largest produced pulse crop in the country, with a 40 percent share of the total pulse production. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)