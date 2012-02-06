* Sees Q1 adj EPS $0.50-$0.55 vs est $1.13

* Sees Q1 rev $219-$225 mln vs est $238.2 mln

* Shares sink 17 pct in early trade

* Changyou, Sina, Baidu stocks down

(Adds details, background, updates shares)

Feb 6 Sohu.com Inc (SOHU.O) forecast first-quarter results below consensus estimates, hurt by a sequential decline in revenue from brand advertising, sending the Chinese internet portal's shares down 17 percent in early trading.

For the first quarter, Sohu expects brand advertising revenue, including that from game information portal 17173.com, to drop 19 percent to 23 percent from the fourth quarter.

The company expects brand advertising revenue of $60 million to $63 million for the first quarter.

In November, the search engine said it will sell 17173.com to its multiplayer online role-playing game unit Changyou.com Ltd (CYOU.O).

On Monday, Changyou.com also forecast first-quarter outlook below expectations, sending its shares down more than 10 percent.[ID:nASA03KQP]

Shares of Sohu slipped to $52.17 in early morning trade on the Nasdaq. They have risen 4 percent since the company reported third-quarter results end October.

Sohu's results also dragged down other Chinese stocks like Sina Corp (SINA.O) and Baidu Inc (BIDU.O).

For the first quarter, Sohu expects adjusted earnings of 50 cents to 55 cents a share, on revenue of $219 million to $225 million.

Analysts were expecting an adjusted profit $1.13 a share, on revenue of $238.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sohu's fourth-quarter net income fell to $25 million, or 65 cents a share, from $44 million, or $1.07 a share, a year ago.

Excluding one-off items, the company earned $1.36 per share, beating analysts' estimates of $1.24.

Revenue rose to $246 million from $232.8 million a year ago. Analysts had expected revenue of $243.8 million.

(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Matt Driskill and Gopakumar Warrier)

