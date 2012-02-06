Feb 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Leaseplan Corporation NV

Issue Amount 700 million euro

Maturity Date November 12, 2013

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 240bp

Reoffer price 99.829

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 250bp

Payment Date February 13, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, DZ Bank, JPMorgan

& Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS0745161900

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.