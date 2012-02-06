Feb 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower Leaseplan Corporation NV
Issue Amount 700 million euro
Maturity Date November 12, 2013
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 240bp
Reoffer price 99.829
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 250bp
Payment Date February 13, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, DZ Bank, JPMorgan
& Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Amsterdam
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN XS0745161900
