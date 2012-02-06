Feb 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower BPCE
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date February 16, 2017
Coupon 2.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.954
Spread 120 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 16, 2012
Lead Manager(s) CA CIB, Danske, LBBW, Natixis &
Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
ISIN FR0011200849
