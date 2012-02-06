February 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Agence Francaise de Development
(AFD), 100% French state
owned development bank
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date February 15, 2027
Coupon 3.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.010
Reoffer yield 3.838 pct
Spread 120 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 45.6
bp over the April 2026 OAT
Payment Date February 15, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Citi, HSBC, Natixis & SG CIB
Listing Paris
Full fees Undsiclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN
Programme
ISIN XS0745896000
