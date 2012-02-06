February 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Kommuninvest i Sverige AG
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date February 13,2017
Coupon 1.625 pct
Issue price 99.597
Reoffer price 99.597
Spread 65 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 13, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Negative Pledge Yes
Force Majeure Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes Launched under issuer EMTN Programme
ISIN XS0745301258
