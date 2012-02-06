February 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Kommuninvest i Sverige AG

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date February 13,2017

Coupon 1.625 pct

Issue price 99.597

Reoffer price 99.597

Spread 65 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 13, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Negative Pledge Yes

Force Majeure Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes Launched under issuer EMTN Programme

ISIN XS0745301258

Data supplied by International Insider.