PRECIOUS-Palladium near 16-year high, gold firm ahead of Fed meeting

* Fed meeting starts on Tuesday * Focus on pace of Fed rate hikes * GRAPHIC-2017 asset returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl (Updates throughout, changes dateline from BENGALURU) By Zandi Shabalala LONDON, June 12 Strong speculative demand kept palladium near 16-years highs on Monday, but weak fundamentals are expected to soon take their toll on prices of the metal used to make autocatalysts for gasoline-fuelled cars. Meanwhile, gold rose ahead of a U.S. Federal