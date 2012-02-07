Feb 7 Dairy Farm International stands out as the most expensive of the 58 consumer staples stocks traded in Singapore, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

DairY Farm's shares ended at S$9.90 on Monday, 37.5 percent higher than its intrinsic value of S$7.2 as calculated by StarMine, and higher than analysts' average mean price target of S$8.19.

The supermarket operator also has a poor score of 8 on StarMine's valuation and momentum model.

The stock trades at a price to earnings ratio of 29 compared to the sector average of 13.7 and a price-earnings-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.29.

Of the three analysts tracking the stock, two rate it a hold and one has a strong sell recommendation.

The stock is up about 5.0 percent so far this year, while the benchmark Straits Times Index has risen 12 percent.

CONTEXT:

StarMine's Intrinsic Valuation Model adjusts for the usually optimistic bias in analysts' EPS forecasts and then uses the resulting growth rate and dividends to determine the valuation.

StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates firms based on a combination of value and momentum metrics.