Feb 7 Dairy Farm International
stands out as the most expensive of the 58 consumer staples
stocks traded in Singapore, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine
shows.
DairY Farm's shares ended at S$9.90 on Monday, 37.5 percent
higher than its intrinsic value of S$7.2 as calculated by
StarMine, and higher than analysts' average mean price target of
S$8.19.
The supermarket operator also has a poor score of 8 on
StarMine's valuation and momentum model.
The stock trades at a price to earnings ratio of 29 compared
to the sector average of 13.7 and a price-earnings-growth (PEG)
ratio of 2.29.
Of the three analysts tracking the stock, two rate it a hold
and one has a strong sell recommendation.
The stock is up about 5.0 percent so far this year, while
the benchmark Straits Times Index has risen 12 percent.
CONTEXT:
StarMine's Intrinsic Valuation Model adjusts for the usually
optimistic bias in analysts' EPS forecasts and then uses the
resulting growth rate and dividends to determine the valuation.
StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking
of stocks and rates firms based on a combination of value and
momentum metrics.
(Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; Editing by Sunil Nair)