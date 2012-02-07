MUMBAI Feb 7 Indian guar seed futures fell for the second session in a row on Tuesday as resistance emerged after prices more than doubled since November, triggering concerns the rise will dampen export demand.

* Consumers of guar gum, mainly used as a controlling agent in crude oil drilling, could switch to cheaper alternatives such as xanthan gum and plant cellulose which are widely available, analysts said.

* At 2:41 p.m., the February guar seed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 0.82 percent at 11,996 rupees per 100 kg, extending Monday's 4 percent fall.

* "Demand is not enough to sustain such high prices," said Chowda Reddy, analyst with JRG Wealth Management. "Low carry-over stocks with dealers and lack of arrivals in spot markets, however, could support prices."

* Activity in spot markets has almost stopped because of high prices and traders are running short on stocks, said a trader in the northwestern city of Jodhpur, in Rajasthan state, the country's largest producer of guar.

* Guar gum exports rose more than 75 percent to 348,000 tonnes between April and October 2011, government data showed, after they nearly doubled to 403,000 tonnes in the previous financial year that ended last March.

CHANA CLIMBS

Chana futures extended gains for the second session in anticipation of higher demand during the coming festive season and on concerns pulses output could fall this year.

* The February chana contract was up 0.24 percent at 3,334 rupees per 100 kg, after rising 1.7 percent on Monday.

* Prices could fall further in the next few days as arrivals from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the top two growers, are set to hit the market, JRG's Reddy said.

* Lower rainfall during winter in key growing areas could affect yields, traders said. Winter-sown chana, or chickpea, is the most largely produced pulse crop in the country, contributing 40 percent of the total pulse production.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 25 rupees to 3,350 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)