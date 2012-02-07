(Lead Manager corrects coupon to 1.125 pct and not 1.875 pct)

February 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Paccar Financial Europe BV

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date March 06, 2017

Coupon 1.125 pct (Corrects)

Issue price 100.403

Spread 70 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 06, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Scotland Plc,

Edinburgh, Zurich Branch

Listing SIX

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN

Programme

ISIN CH0149428788

