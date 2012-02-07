Aldi fires $3.4 bln shot in U.S. supermarket wars
CHICAGO, June 11 German grocery chain Aldi Inc said on Sunday it would invest $3.4 billion to expand its U.S. store base to 2,500 by 2022, raising the stakes for rivals caught in a price war.
(Lead Manager corrects coupon to 1.125 pct and not 1.875 pct)
February 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Paccar Financial Europe BV
Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date March 06, 2017
Coupon 1.125 pct (Corrects)
Issue price 100.403
Spread 70 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 06, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Scotland Plc,
Edinburgh, Zurich Branch
Listing SIX
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN
Programme
ISIN CH0149428788
