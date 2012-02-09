BRIEF-India's Supreme Tex Mart cancels proposed preferential allotment of shares
* Says cancelled proposed preferential allotment of shares of company Source text - (http://bit.ly/2sjoqv1) Further company coverage:
The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms. PRODUCT CURRENT PREVIOUS SMALL 30 2882/2942 2882/2942 MEDIUM 30 2952/3072 2952/3072
SINGAPORE, June 12 (IFR) - Activity was subdued in Asian credit markets today with Australia on holiday and the market expecting the US Federal Reserve to raise rates on Wednesday.