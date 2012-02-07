February 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Credit Agricole SA (acting through

its London branch)

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date February 13, 2019

Coupon 3.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.28

Spread 208 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equiavalent to 271.8

bp over the 3.75 pct April 01, 2019

DBR

Payment Date February 13, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)

Listing Paris

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN XS0746002392

Data supplied by International Insider.