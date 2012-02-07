February 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower BaslerKB

Issue Amount 160 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date February 24, 2027

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 100.767

Reoffer price 100.267

Yield 1.48 pct

Spread 8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 24, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BaslerKB

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0149549575

