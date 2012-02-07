* Q4 EPS $0.49 vs est $0.40

* Q4 rev $351.4 mln vs est $347.8 mln

* Q4 ad rev down 5.7 pct to $270.9 mln

* Shares up 21 pct

Feb 7 Newspaper publisher McClatchy Co's (MNI.N) fourth-quarter results handily beat Wall Street expectations as the fall in its advertising revenue slowed sharply.

Shares of the company jumped 21 percent to $2.70 in morning trade on Tuesday, making the stock the biggest gainer on the New York Stock Exchange.

Improving retail, direct marketing and national advertising trends, and a strong growth in digital advertising helped boost advertising revenue, the company said in a statement.

Fourth-quarter ad revenue fell 5.7 percent to $270.9 million, compared with the nearly 10 percent declines recorded in each of the first three quarters in 2011.

The publisher of the Miami Herald, the Sacramento Bee and the Kansas City Star, among other newspapers, gets 90 percent of its total revenue from advertising.

"Much of the improvement in the ad revenue trend occurred in November, but each of the months in the fourth quarter of 2011 was better than the trends through the first nine months of the year," Chief Executive Gary Pruitt said.

Fourth-quarter net income from continuing operations rose to $42 million, or 49 cents per share, compared with $15.7 million, or 18 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue fell 5 percent to $351.4 million.

Analysts had expected the company to earn 40 cents per share, on revenue of $347.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting by Monika Shinghal in Bangalore; Editing by Unnikrishnan Nair)

