UPDATE 2-Jeff Immelt to retire as GE CEO, Flannery to succeed
June 12 General Electric Co said Jeff Immelt would retire as chief executive and would be replaced by John Flannery, the head of GE healthcare, ending a years-long succession plan.
February 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower BBVA Senior Finance SAU
Guarantor Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA
Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro
Maturity Date August 22, 2013
Coupon 3.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.861
Spread 193 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 291.8
bp over the 0.75 pct September 2013
BKO
Payment Date February 22, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BBVA, HSBC, Natixis & SG
CIB
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),
A+ (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN
programme
ISIN XS0746025336
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
* Hamilton lane incorporated reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 results