UPDATE 2-Jeff Immelt to retire as GE CEO, Flannery to succeed
June 12 General Electric Co said Jeff Immelt would retire as chief executive and would be replaced by John Flannery, the head of GE healthcare, ending a years-long succession plan.
February 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Tuesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date February 1,2016
Coupon 3-month Euribor - 2bp
Issue price 100.343
Reoffer price 100.343
Payment Date February 14, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 1.5
billion euro when fungible
ISIN DE000A1KOUK8
