February 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Allianz Finance II B.V.

Guarantor Allianz SE

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date February 14, 2022

Coupon 3.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.255

Spread 125 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to

165.3 bp over the 2.0 pct January

2022 DBR

Payment Date February 14, 2012

Lead Manager(s) CA CIB, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank &

HSBC

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Negative Pledge Yes

Force Majeure Yes

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt

Issuance Programme

ISIN DE000A1G0RU9

Data supplied by International Insider.