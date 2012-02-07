UPDATE 2-Jeff Immelt to retire as GE CEO, Flannery to succeed
June 12 General Electric Co said Jeff Immelt would retire as chief executive and would be replaced by John Flannery, the head of GE healthcare, ending a years-long succession plan.
February 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Allianz Finance II B.V.
Guarantor Allianz SE
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date February 14, 2022
Coupon 3.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.255
Spread 125 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to
165.3 bp over the 2.0 pct January
2022 DBR
Payment Date February 14, 2012
Lead Manager(s) CA CIB, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank &
HSBC
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Negative Pledge Yes
Force Majeure Yes
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt
Issuance Programme
ISIN DE000A1G0RU9
