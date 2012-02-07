UPDATE 2-Jeff Immelt to retire as GE CEO, Flannery to succeed
June 12 General Electric Co said Jeff Immelt would retire as chief executive and would be replaced by John Flannery, the head of GE healthcare, ending a years-long succession plan.
February 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower World Bank (International Bank for
Reconstruction and Development)
(IBRD)
Issue Amount 800 million sterling
Maturity Date December 17, 2017
Coupon 0.875 pct
Issue price 99.995
Reoffer price 99.995
Spread 42 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct September 2014
UKT
Payment Date February 15, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank & RBC
Capital Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law New York
Notes Launched under issuer Global
Debt issuance Facility
