Borrower Telefonica Emisiones Sau

Guarantor Telefonica SA

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date February 21, 2018

Coupon 4.797 pct

Issue price Par

Spread 300 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 366.7

bp over the 4.0 pct 2018 DBR

Payment Date February 21, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, Mizuho, Rbs, Santander

Gbm,Unicredit, Banesto & Caixabank

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P),

BBB+ (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN

Programme

ISIN XS074627635

