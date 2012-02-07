February 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal on Tuesday.

Borrower Scania

* * * *

Tranche 1

Coupon 3.2 pct

Issue price 99.944

Reoffer price 99.944

Spread 125 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

* * * *

Tranche 2

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 125 bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

* * * *

Common terms

Maturity Date February 16, 2015

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Swedish crown

Ratings A- (S&P)

Payment Date February 16, 2012

Lead Manager(s) SEB

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer EMTN

programme

Data supplied by International Insider.