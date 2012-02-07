* Q2 adj EPS $0.04 vs est $0.25

* Sees FY adj EPS $0.15-$0.30 vs est $0.67

* Shares down 32 pct after market

(Adds conference call details, outlook on restructuring)

Feb 7 Silicon Graphics International Corp's SGI.O quarterly results flagged worries of margin erosion, and the maker of servers and high-end computers said it would restructure its operations in Europe to clamp down on costs.

"We are experiencing relatively high fixed costs in Europe that are becoming increasingly difficult for us to absorb given the macro issues in that region," a company executive said on a conference call with analysts.

Silicon Graphics, which provides rack-mounted computer servers designed for large-scale data center deployments, raised its full-year revenue guidance but lower gross margin expectation would squeeze profitability.

The company expects an adjusted profit of 15 cents to 30 cents a share for the year on revenue of $770 million to $800 million.

It had earlier projected adjusted earnings of 60 cents to 80 cents a share revenue of $740 million to 780 million. Analysts were looking for a 67-cent-a-share profit on $756.3 million in revenue.

For the second quarter, the company, which gets almost half of its revenue from outside of the United States, said gross margins fell to 26.7 percent from 29.4 percent in the prior three-month period.

Interim Chief Executive Ron Verdoorn said the company grew its topline in Europe despite a weak economy but lost money there due to high operating costs.

"We are planning decisive actions in the form of a focused restructuring to reduce operating expenditure in that region," Verdoorn said on the call.

The company, however, did not detail the restructuring plans.

Silicon Graphics' CEO Mark Barrenechea abruptly resigned in December. He has since taken the helm at Canadian enterprise software maker Open Text Corp OTC.TO.

On the call, Silicon Graphics said it was in the final stages of selecting a candidate for the CEO position.

The company, whose larger rivals include IBM (IBM.N), HP (HPQ.N) and Oracle ORCL.O, missed analysts' expectations for the first time in six quarters.

It earned 4 cents a share, after adjusting for items, missing the 25-cents-a-share profit estimated by Wall Street analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company, which counts Amazon.com (AMZN.O) as one of its largest customers, fell 32 percent in extended trading to $10.90. The stock closed at $14.37 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Himank Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

