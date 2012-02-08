MUMBAI Feb 8 Indian guar futures were up on Wednesday on short-covering after a sharp correction in prices, and due to lower stocks with traders amid a lack of fresh arrivals, analysts said.

* At 2:31 p.m., the February guar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading up 3.06 percent at 11,990 rupees per 100 kg after breaching the 3 percent initial upper circuit.

* The contract fell by more than 1,000 rupees in the previous five trading sessions.

* "Guar prices are likely to remain range bound for some time as there is very strong resistance at 12,550 rupees level and it is unlikely to break that level," said Subhranil Dey, analyst with SMC Global Comtrade.

* Exporters were not signing fresh contracts due to a recent rally in guar prices, which could push prices lower. However, a lack of supplies in the spot market could prevent a sharp fall, Dey said.

* The NCDEX reduced the total special margin imposed on guar gum and guar seed on all long positions to 50 percent from 60 percent effective Feb. 7.

* In the Jodhpur spot market guar seed were flat at 11,994.5 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Indian chana futures continued to rise for the third straight session on lower-than-expected initial arrivals in key southern states and on hopes of a revival in consumer demand during the approaching festival season, analysts said.

* The February chana contract was trading up 0.57 percent at 3,354 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Arrivals in all major spot markets in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra are reported to be lower than expectations, and is supporting the prices," said Ranjit Mankharia, trader based in Bikaner.

* Chana harvesting in southern states started in mid January and will reach its peak during March.

* Buying by traders to meet consumer demand during the 'holi' festival is also pushing prices up, Mankharia said.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 12 rupees to 3,362 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)