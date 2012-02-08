Asian perpetual bonds break record, with six months to spare
SINGAPORE, June 12 (IFR) - Perpetual bond sales from Asia's corporate sector surged to an annual record last week, as investors' hunger for yield showed no sign of easing.
February 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Morgan Stanley
Issue Amount A$22.2 million
Maturity Date August 24, 2018
Coupon 0.50 pct
Issue price 69.58
Reoffer price 69.58
Payment Date February 23, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Morgan Stanley
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN
Programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
SINGAPORE, June 12 (IFR) - Perpetual bond sales from Asia's corporate sector surged to an annual record last week, as investors' hunger for yield showed no sign of easing.
Further company coverage: http://bit.ly/2rQuLwy ($1 = 6.7972 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)