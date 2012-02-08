Februaru 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond Increased on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date April 15, 2030

Coupon 4.0 pct

Reoffer price 103.029

Spread 103 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 39.3

bp over the 3.5 pct April 2026

Payment Date February 15, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs,

Societe Generale & Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 5.54

billion euro when fungible

ISIN XS0505157965

