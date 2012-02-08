Feb 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a Covered bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Caisse de Refinancement de l'Habitat (CRH)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 350 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date March 05, 2024

Coupon 2.375 pct

Issue price 101

Reoffer price 100.414

Yield 2.335 pct

Spread 105 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0148606079

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 275 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date March 05, 2019

Coupon 1.625 pct

Issue price 100.501

Reoffer price 99.751

Yield 1.663 pct

Spread 90 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH014860613

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date March 05, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & UBs

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing SIx

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law French

