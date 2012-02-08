Feb 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower FCE Bank plc

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date February 15, 2017

Coupon 4.825 pct

Reoffer price Par

Yield 4.825 pct

Spread 382.2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct 2016 UKT

Payment Date February 15, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC &

Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Ba1 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue