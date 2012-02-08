Asian perpetual bonds break record, with six months to spare
SINGAPORE, June 12 (IFR) - Perpetual bond sales from Asia's corporate sector surged to an annual record last week, as investors' hunger for yield showed no sign of easing.
Feb 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower FCE Bank plc
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date February 15, 2017
Coupon 4.825 pct
Reoffer price Par
Yield 4.825 pct
Spread 382.2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct 2016 UKT
Payment Date February 15, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC &
Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Ba1 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
