Asian perpetual bonds break record, with six months to spare
SINGAPORE, June 12 (IFR) - Perpetual bond sales from Asia's corporate sector surged to an annual record last week, as investors' hunger for yield showed no sign of easing.
Feb 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a Global bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic Of Germany
Issue Amount $5.0 billion
Maturity Date February 15, 2017
Coupon 1.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.629
Reofrer yield 1.327 pct
Spread 23 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 52.1 bp
Over the 5 year UST
Payment Date February 15, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, HSBC & Morgan Stanley
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.125 pct
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's US shelf programme
ISIN US500769EY63
