Feb 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a Global bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic Of Germany

Issue Amount $5.0 billion

Maturity Date February 15, 2017

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.629

Reofrer yield 1.327 pct

Spread 23 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 52.1 bp

Over the 5 year UST

Payment Date February 15, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, HSBC & Morgan Stanley

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.125 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's US shelf programme

ISIN US500769EY63

