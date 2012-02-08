February 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Abbey National Treasury Services plc
Guarantor Santander UK plc and
Abbey Covered Bonds LLP
* * * *
Tranche 1
Maturity Date February 16, 2029
Coupon 5.25 pct
Issue price 99.658
Spread 245 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 6.0 pct December 2028 UKT
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Lloyds &
Santander GBM & UBS
ISIN XS0746621704
* * * *
Tranche 2
Maturity Date February 16, 2015
Coupon 3-month Libor + 160bp
Issue price 99.857
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 165bp
Payment Date February 16, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas &
RBS
ISIN XS0746622009
* * * *
Common terms
Issue Amount 750 million sterling
Payment Date February 16, 2012
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
