BRIEF-Dongxing Securities to issue 2.4 bln yuan bonds
Further company coverage: http://bit.ly/2rQuLwy ($1 = 6.7972 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
February 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a Cedulas Hipotecarias priced on Wednesday.
Borrower CaixaBank
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date February 16, 2017
Coupon 4.0 pct
Issue price 99.53
Reoffer price 99.53
Spread 248 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 320.5
bp over the 3.75 pct April 2017 DBR
Payment Date February 16, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, CaixaBank, CA CIB,
JPMorgan & UBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P)
Listing AIAF
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Spanish
* RBI sets minimum tenor and maximum coupon for offshore rupee bonds