February 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a Cedulas Hipotecarias priced on Wednesday.

Borrower CaixaBank

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date February 16, 2017

Coupon 4.0 pct

Issue price 99.53

Reoffer price 99.53

Spread 248 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 320.5

bp over the 3.75 pct April 2017 DBR

Payment Date February 16, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, CaixaBank, CA CIB,

JPMorgan & UBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P)

Listing AIAF

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Spanish

