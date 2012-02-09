* Pending announcement about Alibaba Group
* Sources have said Alibaba planning stake buyback from
Yahoo
* Alibaba.com shares jumped 5.5 pct on Weds
(Recasts)
HONG KONG, Feb 9 Trading in Alibaba.com
Ltd 1688.HK shares was suspended on Thursday, pending an
announcement regarding its parent, Chinese e-commerce giant
Alibaba Group [ALIAB.UL], which is reportedly planning to buy
back the 40 percent stake in it held by Yahoo Inc (YHOO.O).
The statement gave no further details, and a
spokesman at Alibaba Group, founded by billionaire entrepreneur
and former English teacher Jack Ma, declined to comment.
Yahoo Chairman Roy Bostock and three other directors will
step down as the struggling Internet company ploughs ahead with
an internal overhaul, including talks on what to do with its
stakes in China's Alibaba Group and Yahoo Japan Corp (4689.T).
[ID:nL4E8D76W6]
Sources told Reuters last month that Alibaba Group was
planning to raise $3 billion via a loan, which it would use to
buy back part of the 40 percent stake held by Yahoo.
[ID:nL3E8CB76N] The sources said then that Alibaba was looking
to put together a group of 6-7 banks by early February.
Yahoo's stake in Alibaba Group could be worth up to $13
billion, based on the $1.6 billion paid for a 5 percent stake in
Alibaba by Yunfeng Capital, Silver Lake and other investors in
November. [ID:nL4E7M31I4]
There has also been some speculation the planned
fundraising may be aimed at delisting Alibaba.com, a possible
precursor to listing the parent company, though many analysts
dismissed such a move as being too costly and unnecessary.
Reuters reported in December that Blackstone Group
LP (BX.N) and Bain Capital were preparing a bid for all of
Yahoo, with Alibaba among its partners for an around $25 billion
deal. Japan's Softbank Corp (9984.T) was also part of the
consortium. [ID:nL3E7N83TT]
Shares in Alibaba.com rose 5.5 percent on Wednesday, the
biggest one-day percentage gain in more than 11 weeks. The stock
closed at HK$9.25, its highest close since Nov. 15.
