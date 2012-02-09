BANGALORE Feb 9 Flipkart, India's biggest
online retailer of books and electronics gadgets, has acquired
smaller rival Letsbuy, seeking to consolidate its position ahead
of Amazon.com Inc's planned entry into the Indian
market.
Flipkart did not disclose the value of the deal, but a
person with direct knowledge of the matter said it was
"somewhere in the range" of $20 million to $25 million.
The acquisition involves a combination of cash and equity,
Flipkart said. Letsbuy, which has 350 employees, will continue
to operate independently under current management, it said.
Letsbuy is India's second largest retailer in electronics,
Flipkart said.
Flipkart, which is in funding talks with private investors,
is seeking to shore up its position in the world's second
most-populous country as Amazon.com, the world's largest online
retailer, prepares to open its first distribution centre in
India.