* Sees Q1 adj loss $0.27-$0.29/ADS vs est loss $0.18/ADS

* Sees Q1 rev $4-$5 mln vs est $8.64 mln

* Q4 adj loss $0.12 /ADS vs est loss $0.17/ADS

* Q4 rev $11.5 mln vs est $11.1 mln

* Shares fall as much as 16 pct

Feb 9 French chipmaker Sequans Communications (SQNS.N) said orders from key customer HTC Corp (2498.TW) may not resume before the third quarter and forecast first-quarter results below Wall Street estimates.

Sequans shares, which have lost more than two-thirds of their value since listing last April, fell 16 percent to a low of $2.70 in early trade, making the stock the second-biggest percentage loser on the New York Stock Exchange.

They were later trading down 10 percent at $2.92.

The company, which supplies WiMAX and Long Term Evolution chips to phone makers and network equipment manufacturers, said the market for WiMAX chips this year may be smaller than what it previously expected.

"On HTC, for the time being, we don't have yet enough visibility... Hard to say if it will be in Q2 or Q3," Chief Executive Georges Karam said on a conference call with analysts.

In December, Sequans said it would not recognise any revenue from HTC in the first quarter as the world's No. 5 smartphone maker by shipments faced lower demand for WiMAX phones. [ID:nASA03BPQ]

Earlier this month HTC forecast a weak first quarter as it continues to see increasing competition from iPhone and Samsung's (005930.KS) Galaxy S2. [ID:nL4E8D653N]

In the fourth quarter, Sequans got about three-fourths of its $11.5 million revenue from HTC, which sells most its WiMAX phones through mobile service provider Sprint Nextel (S.N).

Sprint has committed to pay at least $15.5 billion to Apple Inc (AAPL.O) in the next four year for its iPhone, resulting in increased inventory at HTC. [ID:nN1E79P27B]

Sequans, which has seen net profits in only two of the last eight quarters, forecast first-quarter adjusted loss between 27 cents and 29 cents per American Depository Shares (ADS) on revenue of $4 million to $5 million.

Analysts were expecting a loss of 18 cents per ADS on revenue of $8.64 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Fourth-quarter revenue fell 50 percent to $11.5 million. [ID:nASA03LTR]

(Reporting by Rachana Khanzode in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

